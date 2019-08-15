The week after Sturgis Rally, already thinking about next year

STURGIS S.D. (KELO) — Most of the motorcyclists have headed home after the 79th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally wrapped up on Sunday.

The streets of Sturgis are a lot quieter Thursday. There are still a few bikers riding around town, like Rod Christmann.

“Everything is back to normal and the parking on the streets is how it should normally be. It’s not packed with motorcycles,” Christmann said.

However, businesses say they are keeping busy by already getting ready for next year’s 80th anniversary of the rally.

“I try and look at it along the lines of good pre-anniversary rally and a lot of people having fun,”

“We’re all striving for better all the time so I don’t think you ever completely stop thinking about the rally even though you need a little break from it,” Bradley said.

Rod Bradley, owner of two businesses on Main Street in Sturgis, says he already has people saving hotel rooms for next year.

“People always ask me, are you glad the rally’s over, I always say no because I’d do that everyday. But I don’t know how I would do it because you can’t. You run pretty hard for the time it’s here but I say I’d figure it out,” Bradley said.

While the rally is over, several bikers are sticking around to see other areas of western KELOLAND.

“I was through the Black Hills the other day and through the Needles and Iron Monk road yesterday. There’s still lots of bikes on the road. It’s a beautiful area, people love to come here,” Christmann said.

“The most prominent thing in your mind is what just went on last week. It’s just a case of readjusting,” Bradley said.

This was the first Sturgis Rally for Hotel Sturgis and rooms are already beginning to fill up for the 80th anniversary next year, which runs from August 7th through the 16th.