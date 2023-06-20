SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brand new signs, seating and food are now ready at The WP — formerly known as Leonardo’s.

“It felt like it was time to make some changes. A lot of this building has been renovated and got a lot of new furniture, new paint, new layout, so it was time in here to catch it up with the rest of the building,” Cameron Ostrom, director of sales and administration at the Washington Pavilion said.

The cafe space hasn’t been updated in 24 years. It was last used as the Washington High School cafeteria.

“I’m most excited that the space is just more welcoming for our guests, especially our littlest guests, the kids that are coming here, it’s more comfortable, some couch seating bench seating, so kids really can relax, they can play and hopefully adults can enjoy the meal as well,” Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer at the Washington Pavilion said.

The remodel was months in the making.

“We did have a focus group talk about the name. And so they met community members to talk about, ‘Hey, what should the name be, what matches the new menu,’ and the new some of the changes we’re looking for,” said DeGraff.

This fall they also plan on re-doing the floors and counters.

“So we’re getting rid of the dogleg and it’s just going to be a straight counter. Going to open it up a little bit with the ceiling up top where you get new lighting in here flooring, and then we’ll get some new kitchen equipment to complement or grab and go fresh local healthy menu,” said Ostrom.

In addition, a QR code will also be available for people wanting to order ahead.

“In the science center, we talk about healthy eating, we talk about being physically fit and so having healthy options in our cafe to match what we’re teaching kids just made sense. So it all ties together,” said Degraff.

A breakfast menu was also added as well as new hours of availability.