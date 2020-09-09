The wait is over for Elija

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month we told you the heartbreaking story of 57-year-old Paul Van Vooren of Sioux Falls, who died of COVID-19.

His wife broke down in tears as she remembered her high school sweetheart and all the good times, they had together.

But that was only part of the story.

When we last visited with Karen Van Vooren, she was walking hand in hand with her 11-year-old grandson Elija; holding onto hope.

The Van Voorens were hoping to adopt Elija as their son, the boy they had raised since birth.

But when Paul died this summer, there were doubts the adoption process would be able to move forward.

After months in the making it all came down to this day.

“Today is the day we finally get to take our son home,” Karen said.

That has always been the hope.

It’s something Elija has been longing for for months.

“I’m hoping she can be called my actual mom, instead of grandma,” Elija said.

As time ticks away, Karen and Elija sit outside the courtroom anxiously awaiting for the judge to see if he’ll sign the papers.

“I’m really excited, but mostly nervous, because I’ve never been through this before, it’s different, I’m pretty sure it’s going to change my whole life,” Elija said.

The time has come; as our cameras were allowed to come inside the courtroom.

Judge John Pekas had a few questions for both of them, then he did it.

He signed the adoption papers.

Elija finally has someone he can call mom and as for Paul, Elija is proud to finally be able to call him dad.

“Paul is my dad, he always has been my dad from day one,” Elija said.

And even though Paul, who started the adoption process before he died, couldn’t be here, they both know, he’s watching.

“Oh I can feel him here, he’s with us he’s smiling, he’s very proud,” Karen said.

Karen and her new son, Elija, also had COVID, but have since recovered.

Following the adoption, Elija said he wanted to go to his dad’s gravesite to tell him the good news.

Then, Ellija went to football practice, since he’s now cleared to play again.