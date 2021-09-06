The Veteran Honor Banner Project pays respect to men and women who served

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Veterans Honor Banner Project in Rapid City is paying respect to the men and women who served our country on this Labor Day Holiday.

Sherry Oyler’s father, Arvid Stolpe, served in the U.S. Air force during World War II. Today he is honored by the banner project in Rapid City.

“My dad was a very humble man, he would probably be totally embarrassed that his big picture is up on a light pole in Rapid City. But he was a part of the army during World War II and he worked on two different planes at the time during the Battle of the Bulge,” Oyler said.

The banner project was started 5 years ago with 18 veteran banners. Today there are 224 banners on light posts here in Rapid City.

Bill Casper is the project’s Board Chairman.

“We got veterans all the way from the Civil War all the way to the present conflict,” Casper said.

Each banner is unique to the veteran who is on it. It includes a name, military service, and a short bio.

They are located throughout the city and can be seen by people driving in their car or walking on the sidewalk.

“I hope when they are walking by and see one that they take the time to read the name and look at the picture and read what’s underneath and appreciate what all these men and women have done for our country,” Casper said.

So this Labor Day, if you happen to walk through downtown Rapid City, be sure to stop and learn about some of the South Dakota veterans, like Arivid Stolpe.

“Every time I drive by I have goose bumps. Every time I see all the banners go up, there’s so many names I know. It really is such an honor and what a special way to give these people recognition,” Oyler said.