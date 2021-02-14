The VA is offering veterans an earlier shot at getting the COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many people are awaiting a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, including veterans.

Martin Sudbeck of Hartington, Nebraska, was one of many veterans who got poked in the arm with a COVID-19 vaccine during the Sioux Falls VA Hospital’s walk-thru vaccine clinic Saturday.

“Oh, I have some friends that were up here and got the vaccine that I have coffee with every morning and I says, well, I just as well do it too,” Sudbeck said.

Veterans who are 65 or older and registered with the VA health care system were able to get the vaccine on Saturday.

“We decided after we had this allocation of vaccines that we really need to get them in veterans’ arms. So we had a bunch scheduled, but then we decided to do this walk-in clinic because we weren’t filling those time slots in and so we just really need to use up this vaccine,” Erin Bultje, the Public Affairs Officer with the hospital said.

She says it’s not at all difficult.

“It’s a super easy process, you come in, you get checked in, we take you back, we give you the vaccine and then we look forward to seeing you a month later,” Bultje said.

Lauren Soulek: “Is it exciting to be able to kind of get that out of the way?”

“Definitely, I was looking forward to getting that done,” Sudbeck said.

Sudbeck says it was painless.

“If I wouldn’t of seen her do it, I wouldn’t of known she’d done, given me the shot. I couldn’t feel a thing,” Subeck said.

Though Saturday the VA was vaccinating veterans 65 years and older, Sunday, for one day only, they will be vaccinating veterans fifty years and older starting at 8 am.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for veterans to come in and get their vaccine a lot earlier than expected,” Bultje said.

Subeck encourages everyone to get the shot.

“Everybody. I don’t want to see anybody come down with this nasty virus,” Subeck said.

After Sunday, the VA will go back to vaccinating veterans 65 years and older.