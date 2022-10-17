RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime.

Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.

“We can’t arrest our way out of this problem. Essentially, we don’t want to incarcerate our people so if we get proactive and start de-escalating situation, try to intervene in some of the disagreements, and just be there,” Chris White Eagle, Exec. Dir. of Wambli Ska Society, said.

“Whatever it is that’s happening is getting worse. And there is no end in sight so violence interruption gives us a different philosophy, a different way to try and head it off before it gets to be a problem,” Mayor Steve Allender said.

The two million dollars is a part of one hundred million dollars in grants awarded nationwide through the Safer Communities Act through the Office of Justice Programs.

“This is a way for us to put some staff together, to form a team to enhance our abilities to get to the bottom of these issues and get them figured out,” Allender said.

Wambli Ska is an organization that aims to keep Native American children off the streets. It offers several programs and provides meals almost every night of the week.

“We are up here just trying to make a better place for our people and be those people saying, ‘enough is enough,'” White Eagle said.

The City believes it can help prevent future crime through collaboration with these community organizations.

Mayor Steve Allender says that Journey On and the Red Ribbon Skirt Society have also been helpful to Rapid City and its police department.