The two people killed in Pennington County crash identified

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The two people killed in a crash Saturday afternoon south of Rapid City have been identified.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Kia Niro had stopped at the intersection of Upper Spring Creek Road and South Dakota Highway 79. As it drove into the intersection, it collided with a GMC Yukon southbound on Highway 79 driven by a 16-year-old female.

Both people in the front seat of the Kia were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 31-year-old Mark Cook Jr. and 30-year-old Kayla Hamer. A five-year-old passenger in the backseat of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

The highway patrol continues to investigate.

