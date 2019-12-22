The tradition of Christmas at the Cathedral

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas at the Cathedral in Sioux Falls is an annual part of this season.

Earlier this week we were there for what Jan Feterl, director of special events for Catholic Community Foundation of Eastern South Dakota, called a “special performance.”

Guests came from the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, the St. Francis House, The Banquet, Our Lady of Guadalupe parish and the cathedral. This performance was free.

“Our theme this year is Light of the World, and we can’t think of a more fitting theme for the guests that we’re serving tonight,” Feterl said.

And it involved more than music; there was pasta beforehand and cookies afterward. Later tonight, you’re going to meet some of the guests: Billy Stehlik, Shane Dahl, Maria Zuñiga and Brenda Ramirez.

Christmas at the Cathedral has three more performances this season, and all are sold out. But you can see many of the sights and sounds of this special performance, though, coming up tonight KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m.