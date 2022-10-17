SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year Alyssa Cassels has roots where she teaches; she graduated from Deuel High School.

Dan Santella: “Why do you teach?”

“I teach for the students,” said Cassels, who teaches fifth through 12th-grade band at the Deuel School District. “I fell in love with learning when I was a student at Deuel High School.”

She’s now the teacher of the year for the entire state.

“I’m extremely honored and excited to represent music and education in South Dakota, and it’s really humbling to be chosen for this award out of such great educators all across the state,” Cassels said.

The 29-year-old is the Deuel School District’s only band teacher.

“As a small school I get everything,” Cassels said. “We do marching season, the high school is the pep band, we perform the Veterans Day concert, Christmas concert, graduation program. We have a jazz band in the spring.”

You can see her in the above video on the left-hand side, wearing black and white, alongside the Deuel High School marching band.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than spending the day with my kids and the reason why I’m here and why I show up every day and why I do what I do,” Cassels said.

Deuel School District superintendent Chad Schiernbeck says he’s not surprised by the recognition Cassels has received.

“She’s innovative and probably her biggest strength is her ability to have a rapport with kids,” Schiernbeck said. “I mean, that’s the biggest step in being an educator.”

“I just really try to hone in on the fact that music is for everybody and that anybody can participate and achieve their goals through music,” Cassels said.

Cassels says she is able to play just about any concert band instrument, with one exception: the tuba.