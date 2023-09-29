SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The anticipation of a new NSYNC song has been tearin’ up the hearts of pop music fans across the country.

On Friday, the boy band put out its first song in over 20 years.

Back on August 13, 1998, NSYNC took the stage at the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls. The crowd roared as the five-member boy band danced and sang.

Ashley Bartholomaus, a Luverne teenager at the time, was in the audience.

“I remember the energy just being very exciting because it was a bunch of teenage girls just freaking out,” Bartholomaus said.

Bartholomaus says the group wasn’t quite a household name yet, but the entertainers would eventually catapult into pop stardom.

“We didn’t know what they would be at that point. They weren’t big yet, so I always joke that I liked them before anybody else,” Bartholomaus said.

With a new song out after more than two decades, you could say fans are now in a better place.

“I always kind of think about it, when I was in high school and Aerosmith started touring again and my parents’ age group was very excited about seeing them live again. It feels very much like that for me that this was a part of my childhood was a huge deal,” Bartholomaus said.

The song is for the upcoming Trolls movie.