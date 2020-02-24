The State Theatre making progress in opening this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is expected to open later this year. The historic theatre on Phillips Avenue first opened in 1926, but has been closed since 1991. It will open as a movie theatre this year.

Big things are happening behind the doors of the State Theatre. Step inside and you can see work is moving forward on the historic building.

“The recent update is the scaffolding was removed. We had quite a structure that covered the whole building, and the scaffolding was used to install electrical and also for painting, to paint the detailed work on the ceiling and along the sides of the auditorium,” general manager Steven Dahlmeier said.

Dahlmeier says some of the next things to be done include historical lighting and flooring.

“The goal with the historical lighting is to use the old photos to recreate what was here originally in 1926 and so it’s been a fun research project to look at old photos and zoom in as best we can to get some of those fine details,” Dahlmeier said. “Also, the flooring is the next step to get ready for the chairs to be installed.”

By the time this phase of the project is complete, there will be 150 reclining chairs on the main floor of the auditorium.

And while Dahlmeier says they have not set an opening date, everything is progressing as planned.

“There’s a few big projects that we have coming up that could cause a few delays. We just want to make sure that everything is perfect and we are ready to go,” Dahlmeier said.

Theatre officials say they are still fundraising to open up the balcony along with the second and third floor mezzanine area.