The state says Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration yielded a big return

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state says the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration yielded a major return for South Dakota.

Using conservative estimates, the celebration carried an advertising value of more than $22 million.

The numbers from the event aren’t final yet and are expected to grow.

As of Thursday the event has generated an estimated $2 million in direct visitor spending for the state and spurred an estimated $160,000 in immediate tax revenues to state and local governments.

The state spent approximately $1.5 million on the event.

