The St. Francis House providing food for those impacted by COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The pandemic has affected people in different ways. Those who catch the virus must isolate from others. For those who don’t necessarily have a place to call their own, it can mean spending time in hotels.

The St. Francis House serves as a place to help people get back on their feet.

With that mission in mind, they’re now helping people from other local agencies get through this challenging time.

“During this pandemic, we all have to be in this together and so when others have tested positive for the COVID virus, they are typically removed from where they are at if they don’t have a regular home and put into one of the hotels in our community, we feel that our role is to step up and make sure they have food,” Executive Director St. Francis House, Julie Becker said.

With the help of Feeding South Dakota and others, they have food ready for those who are sick.

“Many of the hotels do not have refrigerators so it is microwavable food so like macaroni and cheese, various soups that have the pull tabs, shelf-stable milk so they can have cereal, quick food items so they have food to eat and we do our best to make sure it is nutritious so that they are not going without,” Becker said.

Becker says they usually fill the bags with food about three times a week and then they get delivered.

“We mask up and glove up and we go to the doors, we knock on the doors, we drop the food and then we leave, and then they wait five minutes and they come out and get their food so we are making sure that we are staying safe as well as they’re staying safe,” Becker said.

Helping those in need during an uncertain time.

“We are going out and we are being a partner to providing food for the individuals because it’s not about the agency, it’s about the person in need,” Becker said.

This weekend the St. Francis House will be holding its 4th annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event on Saturday. The event aims to raise awareness about homelessness and hunger.

“This is where it is crucial to not only bring awareness but to support everybody who really wants to make a difference in their life and change and get ahead in life and is looking for a hand up and not a handout,” Becker said.

They will be collecting backpacks filled with socks, gloves, hats, razors, toothbrushes to distribute to their guests and other agencies in the community. The event starts at 11:00 on Saturday starting at the memorial at Lutheran Social Services on 6th Street.