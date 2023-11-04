(NEXSTAR) — You may refer to Sioux Falls as the Queen City, but for now, we’re going to call it Flavortown.

The Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, has brought his infamous Chevy Camaro and Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” to Sioux Falls (as well as Garettson and Rapid City) a handful of times.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As of 2023, here are all the South Dakota restaurants Fieri has visited.

Lalibela, Sioux Falls

Located on the corner of W 10th Street and S Kiwanis Avenue, Lalibela was featured on the “South Dakota Smorgasbord” episode of season 33. It’s the state’s first Ethiopian joint, named after a historical town in the African country, according to the restaurant’s website. You can see two popular dishes — Doro Wat and Misir Key Wot — being made during the episode.

Urban Chislic, Sioux Falls

During the same episode, Fieri visited Urban Chislic, found along W 85th Street in Sioux Falls. As its name implies, the restaurant serves the chislic, the lamb/mutton dish that’s so beloved in the region. In fitting Guy Fieri form, it was the BBQ Pork Chislic that appeared on the “South Dakota Smorgasbord” episode of season 33. The Regret Lamburger was also featured.

“O” So Good Restaurant, Garretson

Fieri visited the Garretson location during the “South Dakota Smorgasbord” episode, trying the Jerk Chicken. Roughly five months after the episode aired, “O” So Good closed its doors in Garretson due to a lack of staff, Chef Omar Thorton told KELO in 2021. The restaurant relocated to Sioux Falls and partnered with Wiley’s, opening “O So Good at Wiley’s” in 2021.

Just over a week later, Thorton announced on Facebook that he was cutting ties with the bar and closing “O So Good” for good.

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Sioux Falls

During episode six of season 33, Fieri visited Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen on N. Main Avenue in Sioux Falls. He explored the “hand-held flavor bombs”: the Vietnamese fried chicken sandwich and curried cauliflower.

You can watch the segment again when the episode “Spicin’ Things Up” airs again at 3:30 p.m. on November 25, according to the Food Network.

Look’s Marketplace, Sioux Falls

In the next episode of season 33, titled “Savory Meat and a Little Sweet,” Fieri visited Look’s Marketplace on 69th Street in Sioux Falls. Featured in the episode were the restaurant’s Motor City Pizza and The Porcules sandwich.

Daily Clean Food & Drink, Sioux Falls

The “funky joint” was one of three stops Fieri made during episode eight of season 33. Two of the restaurant’s top items — the No Bull Burger and Mightiest Mac — were featured. Fieri said the veggie burger was just as good as the one he serves at his own restaurant after what felt like “the longest moment of silence,” restaurant co-owner Shaley Bolks told the Argus Leader at the time.

You can find Daily Clean Food & Drink on Western Avenue.

Bokujo Ramen Restaurant, Rapid City

Also receiving a visit from Fieri was Bokujo Ramen, located on Mt. Rushmore Road in Rapid City. Chef Justin Warner, who built a relationship with Fieri after appearing on the “Next Food Network Star,” opened the restaurant as a take-out-only location in 2021. It has since opened up to limited seating. Fieri visited Warner and Bokujo Ramen during season 38, episode 3,

“In all reality, this is a mom-and-pop shop, that’s what ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ is all about celebrating,” Warner told KELO in September. “It’s about people who work well together, work hard together, and try to make the world a better place through food.”