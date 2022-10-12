RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Taking time to study fossils is a chance to understand parts of our past.

From ancient exhibits to fossil cleaning, Paleontologists and Badlands National Park officials are kicking off National Fossil Day.

“Fossils are fantastic and they are also very valuable pieces of information because they represent versions of planet Earth that doesn’t exist anymore. And it gives us some insight into how life succeeds and fails through time,” Ed Welsh, Badlands National Park Ranger, said.

Here at the Museum of Geology at the School of Mines, there are hundreds of thousands of fossils.

Each one of them has its own story. And a lot of them roamed in South Dakota, the Black Hills, and Badlands National Park.

“The Black Hills are this little geologic dome that pushed up through all these different layers of rock. So what it’s done is it’s brought rocks to the surface from 540 million years ago all the way up to the present day and that’s why we have such a wonderful fossil record here is because we have such a great geologic record,” Darrin Pagnac, Paleontologist, said.

By continuing to share information and ancient stories of these fossils, their important history will never be forgotten.

“There is not a lot of places on planet Earth where you can see this much geologic time in just a short drive, which is really kind of astounding. We are really fortunate to have this,” Welsh said.

Today is also the 100th anniversary of the Fossil Cycad National Monument once located in Hot Springs. It was closed in 1957 because vandals stole or destroyed all of the visible fossils.