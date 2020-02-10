The South Dakota People’s March on Pierre: Why they’re protesting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been just under a month since House Bill 1057 was first read in the South Dakota state House. Since then, it’s been amended, passed through the House and is scheduled for a hearing with the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday. HB 1057, if passed, would make it a crime for any medical professional to perform gender-affirming procedures on children under the age of 16. Monday, protestors will take to the streets in Pierre to stand up against the bill.

Last weekend, people took to the streets of Sioux Falls to protest House Bill 1057 and other bills that could impact the LGBTQ+ community. Monday, the South Dakota People’s March will voice their opinions right in front of the state capitol in Pierre.

“I’m really tired of my legislators not representing me and not representing South Dakotans like me. I’m transgender and I’m bisexual and I’m a South Dakotan. I’m tired of being treated like I’m not a South Dakotan,” Seymour Otterman, an organizer of the march, said.

Kara Mikkelsen’s son is transgender.

“We don’t want to live in a state where we don’t feel accepted,” Kara Mikkelson of Sioux Falls said.

Mikkelson and her family are marching Monday in Pierre to promote the idea that they really aren’t all that different.

“I guess what I hope to show legislators, just in general, is that we’re normal people that already live amongst people in Sioux Falls. We’re just normal families like anybody else,” Mikkelson said.

For Otterman, marching in Pierre Monday is about asking legislators for representation.

“We want our representatives to represent all of us because there are thousands of transgender South Dakotans and we are just as much a part of the state as anybody,” Otterman said.

The South Dakota People’s March will begin at 7 in front of the capitol’s north entrance Monday morning.