The Source for speed dating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Source coffee shop is typically known for brewing coffee. They’re trying their hand at playing ‘matchmaker’ through their first speed dating event called “the love lab.”

For many in Sioux Falls, The Source stands as a place to find a quality cup of coffee, but how about a source to find love? That’s a question that Owner Kristin Chu is asking.

“The whole point of The Source is to just bring things back to conversation,” Chu said.

She says much of the current dating climate is controlled by social media.

“We have so much screen time and that’s, sort of, what the dating world looks like today,” Chu said.

This Thursday, she’s hoping to get people off their screens and into some conversation through their very first ‘Love Lab.’

“We’re going to pair up a man with a woman and they’re just going to have a five-minute conversation, so it’s speed dating and you’re probably going to meet 8 to 10 people within one night,” Chu said.

Marketing and Brand Manager Ashley Statema says while meeting face-to-face is nothing new, it is something that’s been fading due to social media and the COVID pandemic.

“We want to have interaction with people, know people’s mannerisms, how their voices sound,” Statema said.

The event will start with a thirty-minute social, then the group will split into pairs. They will talk for five minutes and then rotate.

“We’ll have questions on the table that they can use and kind of ease into that conversation that way,” Statema said.

Chu says that there are 35 women signed up… and only 3 men.

“So, we really need the men to show up for this otherwise the event won’t happen,” Chu said.

While it’s called speed dating, love isn’t a guarantee. But whether you make a new acquaintance or even a new friend, there’s always the potential for some kind of relationship to brew. It starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

​The age range for this event is from 25 to 40. Today is the last day for registration.