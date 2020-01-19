The snowy weather has been keeping KELOLAND residents busy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People in KELOLAND have been working night and day to get ahead of the snow piling up in their own driveways and sidewalks. The snow and wind have definitely been keeping people busy today.

The residential areas of Sioux Falls were full of people shoveling and blowing snow.

However, with today’s wind, it has been a little difficult to stay on top of the task. Sioux Falls resident Tom King says he was out all afternoon yesterday shoveling snow, but had to go back out today after the wind.

“I ended up getting up this morning at 5 o’clock, coming out, and seeing it all blown over. So I’ve been out about three or four times today just keeping the driveway clear,” Sioux Falls resident Tom King said.

The sun has been shining, though, you could see a sun-dog all day long.