The snowy weather has been keeping KELOLAND residents busy

1  of  72
Closings & Delays
Adrian UMC Alcester United Church of Christ American Lutheran Church - ELCA Arlington UMC and Lake Preston UCCUMC Churches Ascension Lutheran Church Associated Church Baltic Lutheran Church Ben Clare United Methodists Church Benton Lutheran Church Britton Lutheran Parish Chancellor Reformed Church Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) City of Aberdeen City of Brandon City of Eureka City of Hartford City of Huron City of Jasper Colman Lutheran Church Community Reformed Church Crosswalk Community Church Dalesburg Baptist Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Estelline UCC Faith Baptist Fellowship Faith Lutheran Church Faith Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Faith United Lutheran First Christian Church First English Lutheran Church First Lutheran Church in Worthington First Presbyterian Chuch First Presbyterian Church First Reformed Church First United Methodist Church - Worthington, MN Florence Lutheran Parish Grace Lutheran Church of Lake Benton Minnesota Hartford United Methodist Church Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church Lake Gospel Church Lake Preston Lutheran Church Madison United Methodist Church Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Moe Parish Lutheran, Hudson, SD Nathanael Lutheran & Hudson Lutheran Churches Parker United Methodist Pioneer Lutheran Church Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church Prairie Hills Covenant Church Renner Lutheran Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Scandia Lutheran Church Centerville Sioux Area Metro Springdale Lutheran Church St Johns Lutheran at Britton, SD St Martin's Catholic Church- Emery St Paul Lutheran Church - Clark St. James Lutheran Church St. John Lutheran Church St. Paul Lutheran Church The Lake Preston Cafe Trinity Lutheran Church - Hartford Tyndall Presbyterian Church United Church of Canistota United Church of Christ Springfield United Methodist Churches of White/Sterling United Parish of Elkton West Nidaros Lutheran Church Wild Flower Presbyterian Church Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA Zion Lutheran Church

The snowy weather has been keeping KELOLAND residents busy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People in KELOLAND have been working night and day to get ahead of the snow piling up in their own driveways and sidewalks. The snow and wind have definitely been keeping people busy today.

The residential areas of Sioux Falls were full of people shoveling and blowing snow.

However, with today’s wind, it has been a little difficult to stay on top of the task. Sioux Falls resident Tom King says he was out all afternoon yesterday shoveling snow, but had to go back out today after the wind.

“I ended up getting up this morning at 5 o’clock, coming out, and seeing it all blown over. So I’ve been out about three or four times today just keeping the driveway clear,” Sioux Falls resident Tom King said.

The sun has been shining, though, you could see a sun-dog all day long.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests