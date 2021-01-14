The Sioux Falls Municipal Band could soon be under new management

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is hoping to continue making music, but under new management.

Last year, the city’s proposed budget for 2021 cut the Sioux Falls Municipal Band’s funding. A task force then formed to figure out how to keep the band playing. Now members reached a decision.

“We’re going to negotiate to get the band to become a part of the Pavilion. You know, as it is, they already run the Orpheum Theater, where we’re housed,” bandmaster Christopher Hill said.

In the past, the city managed the band. Task force members say the Washington Pavilion is a better fit.

“They’re an arts organization, they have access to things that we don’t and they’re probably going to be able to help us with some things like that. They have a lot of staff that is very arts oriented. So, it’s going to be, it’s going to be fantastic,” Hill said.

“It appears to be a fit with the mission of our organization and we’re really in the business of managing arts programs of all kinds, including something like the municipal band,” Darrin Smith, President and CEO of the Washington Pavilion, said.

The city council will make the final decision. In the meantime, there will be discussions with city leaders on how this would work best for everyone involved.

“It could be a great opportunity for us to continue to be a great community partner, that’s very important for us. The Municipal Band is important to a lot of different people and so, if there’s a way to step in and get involved and have positive impact for the community and for the arts, than that’s really why we exist,” Smith said.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band has been making music for more than a century, and 17 thousand people enjoy their concerts each year.

“We’re going to make this happen. We’re going forward into the future and we’re not going to just survive for the next hundred years, we’re going to thrive,” Hill said.

The public will be invited to give input on the proposal when it’s heard by the city council.