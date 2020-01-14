The singing soldier

Have you seen this video? You probably have.

The original video post has over 18 million views on social media. He’s Corporal Michael Morgan of the South Dakota Army National Guard.

His full time job is deputy sheriff in Codington County, but one weekend a month Morgan puts on the military uniform and sometimes puts on a show.

When Corporal Michael Morgan has a little free time at guard drill, he likes to flip the switch and go from soldier to singer.

His rendition of ‘Proud To Be An American’ went viral last week after posting it on Facebook with over 18 million views.

“I didn’t think it would ever go viral, I was just doing it just for fun, because the acoustics in here, you know,” Morgan said.

Morgan says he first knew he could sing when he and his twin brother were younger.

“We’d always be walking back from from wrestling practice and we just started singing acappella, and the offer Boyz II Men, so we just start singing acappella on the way home that’s when I just, that’s what I figured out I could sing,” Morgan said.

At guard drill he works in the kitchen, but Morgan is always happy to give his fellow soldiers a taste of his patriotic music.

“Definitely this time that we’re in, I mean, what better way, you know, bring that patriotic heart back, you know, whenever I find a place that has good acoustics, I just start singing, I don’t care who’s around, I just do it,” Morgan said.

His commander, who enjoys the singing, says Morgan’s weapon is his voice.

“We’re very fortunate to have, Corporal Morgan with us, singing abilities, just amazing. You know he’s been invited to numerous events, top notch events, you know he got to sing at the inauguration for the governor when she got sworn into office and you know those are opportunities for him himself that you know wouldn’t normally come along,” Captain Ben Sevingy said.

Last week, Morgan also sang at the funeral of tow truck driver, Dale Jones.

“A lot of people have contacted me all around the United States, with losing loved ones, and I’m able to use my voice that God gave me to touch their hearts and other people’s hearts, so it’s definitely a gift from God, that’s for sure,” Morgan said.

After his singing video went viral, Morgan was contacted by a radio station in California that asked him for permission to use his singing of the National Anthem to sign on the air every morning.