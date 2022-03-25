VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – The Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson have wrapped up in Washington, D.C. If she is confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

On the first day of hearings, Judge Jackson told the Senate Judiciary Committee this about how she was raised.

“My parents taught me that, unlike the many barriers that they had to face growing up, my path was clearer, such that if I worked hard and believed in myself, in America I could do anything or be anything I wanted to be,” Jackson said.

Be anything — such as the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States. Amber Cook, a student at the University of South Dakota Knudsen School of Law, says that is inspiring.

“As a Black woman in this country and in law school, it’s huge to see that,” Cook said. “Too often I feel that people of color, you have to work twice, maybe three times as hard, regardless of your qualifications, just to get a seat at the table.”

As Cook has watched the hearings this week, one thing that stood out to her was Jackson’s steady composure — which Cook says she has already begun applying to her own life.

“You know, these Senators, they’re asking her these questions, you can tell they’re trying to get a rise out of her or to get her to act out of character,” Cook said. “But she never does, right. As African American women, when we just wake up and step out into the world, there are these preconceived notions about us that we’re maybe angry or rude or loud or ghetto.”

Cook believes seeing the representation of a Black woman on the highest court in the nation should be significant for everyone.

“It should give our country hope that the Supreme Court should aim to reflect the diverse America that we all live in,” Cook said.

Democrats hope to have Jackson confirmed by Easter.