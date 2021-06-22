The Showdown prepares for the final lap at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Showdown ends its three-day run at Huset’s Speedway with tonight’s Huset’s 50. The 50-lap feature has a top prize of $30,000, and has attracted some major players.

After winning Sunday’s NASCAR event at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Tennessee, Kyle Larson made his way to South Dakota.

“Really cool to be here at Huset’s. Last year here we won, so we’ll see if we can do it again,” Larson said.

“This game’s pretty momentum heavy, and any time you can ride that wave a little bit, you’ve got to ride it as long as you can,” Sunday night’s “A” feature winner, Austin McCarl said.

Larson finished 5th Monday night, while Austin McCarl won Sunday’s feature. Following Tuesday night’s race, The Showdown moves to Jackson, Minnesota.