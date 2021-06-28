The Showdown closes its week-long run

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Showdown came to a close Sunday at the Jackson Nationals in southwest Minnesota.

Logan Schuchart posted his second straight win at the Jackson Nationals Sunday and earned the biggest payday of his career, collecting a top prize of $50,000.

The 35-lap feature was the final race of The Showdown. The inaugural event featured six nights of racing split between Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex. Huset’s General Manager Doug Johnson says fans from more than 30 states attended.

“If they’re a race fan and they didn’t like that, there’s not much left to see because I think that was some of the best racing we’ve seen in a long, long time at both tracks,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

Sunday’s finale was extra special for Johnson as his son, Kaleb, qualified for the feature and finished in 19th place.

“Basically making his 410 debut, hasn’t raced a 410 before this week, and to come out and make the A-Main on the championship night of the Jackson Nationals is a pretty proud moment,” Johnson said.

The dust is just beginning to settle on The Showdown, but Johnson says the event has a bright future.

“Creating an event for fans that they know they can come and spend six or seven days here, within 80 miles and our camping requests are through the roof right now. I think we could probably double our campgrounds at both places and probably fill them up in the next couple years the way things are going,” Johnson said.

The World of Outlaws returns to Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota on July 9th and 10th, while Huset’s Speedway resumes its weekly schedule on Sunday, July 11th.