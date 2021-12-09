The Salvation Army to hold its $20 challenge Saturday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Salvation Army helps hundreds of families each year. Over the holiday season, organization officials expect to serve more than 700 families. This weekend your donation will go even further.

It’s a familiar sound this time of year. Stationed outside local stores, bell ringers brave the weather to help raise money for The Salvation Army.

“This community is so wonderful in their giving, it allows us to do so many things throughout the community,” chairman of the advisory board for the Salvation Army, Steve Cook said.

While every donation makes an impact, this weekend your donation will go even further.

“Saturday is our big day of the red kettle season, it’s our $20 challenge where your $20, when it goes into a kettle, becomes $100,” Cook said.

It’s one of the biggest fundraising days of the year for the organization. And it’s one that a Good Samaritan resident has participated in for years.

This year, Jane Egan will be donating more than $1,700 on the match day. But she doesn’t get all the credit.

“I don’t know if it was the first or second year after we moved here, some friends heard me talking about it, and they didn’t drive, so I said, ‘well I’d be glad to take your money along when I drop mine in,’ so that’s what I did,” Prairie Creek Lodge resident, Good Samaritan Society, Jane Egan said.

She started doing that about 3 years ago. Now each year she lets other residents know about the $20 challenge. Now she’ll drop the money she’s collected in the kettle on Saturday.

“A friend will go with me, she knows where the money is hidden right now, in case, as we say at my age, if something were to happen between now and Saturday, I have a backup,” Egan said.

You can stop by any red kettle in Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. -7 p.m. on Saturday December 11th.