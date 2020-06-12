The Rush to reopen in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another Sioux Falls business is ready to reopen following last year’s devastating tornadoes.

It’s been a long 10 months to rebuild, but the owners are now in a bit of a rush to reopen.

When last September’s tornadoes hit, many businesses along 41st Street were left with debris and damage, including the Rush.

Fast forward 10 months and this what it looks like today; a whole new atmosphere.

The owners say hopefully their patience and hard work will payoff when they reopen to the public this coming Monday.

“The last few months have been wait wait wait, then Corona and now the last two weeks have been like a zoo,” Co-owner Stephanie Grey said.

The Rush looks entirely different with new seating, a new bar, and a new philosophy which makes it more family friendly.

The Rush now has a full service menu, which includes a tribute to that fateful day with ‘Tornado Wings’ and the ‘Twister Burger.’

A lot of work has gone into getting the Rush ready to reopen, but the owners say that wasn’t the hardest part.

“Missing the people, very much so, Al and I had a hard conversation after the tornado was this a sign, should we just take a break and be done,” Stephanie said. “After a month into it, we were like; no we can’t be done, because we missed all of the customers and the family like feel we have here with the staff and customers, we missed all of that very much.”

“I think the hardest part for us was the change of routine, didn’t have a place to go for 10 months so, financially we were okay, but where do you go to start your day each day,” co-owner Al Grey said

Come this Monday, they won’t have to worry about that anymore, because their day will start and end here.

“It’s been kind of a rush for everyone, but it didn’t look like it was going to happen, but we got it done,” Al said.

The Rush has doubled its staff and added 20 more seats to its bar and restaurant.