‘The Rush’ serving Thanksgiving meal as a way to give back

Typically Thanksgiving is a time of year when many people get together with family and friends.

But due to the pandemic, some of you may find yourself spending Thanksgiving alone or with little to no food.

That’s why a local bar and restaurant in Sioux Falls, which had its own struggles this past year, is stepping up to help and give thanks.

The Rush in Sioux Falls will be open tomorrow for Thanksgiving, but mainly for one reason; to say thank you.

“Open it up and let people, who maybe don’t have a place to go or a family in town, maybe they just need a warm meal, or something like that, so it’s just an opportunity for us to give back to people,” co-owner Al Gray said.

The owners will be serving a Thanksgiving meal….

.…there’s the turkey…

…..for free with all the trimmings.

.…..the bread, pies, ham potatoes all in there.

The Grays have done this Thanksgiving tradition since 2012.

“In years past we had several customers we didn’t even realize didn’t have family to go spend holidays with, so there’s been tears, there’s been laughter and it’s really heartwarming to know we are able to help people out who aren’t as fortunate,” Stephanie Gray said.

But this year, their Thanksgiving tradition, takes on a whole new meaning.

“When the tornado happened a lot of people sent out requests asking what they could do to help us,” Al said.

Last year, tornadoes damaged The Rush and a handful of other businesses along 41st Street.

Suddenly, they were the ones who needed help.

“All of our customers, they were lined up outside the door trying to get in to grab something to take back out,” Al said.

They hauled out tons of garbage and debris left behind by the tornado.

Melissa Mohr is one of those loyal customers, who is donating pies for tomorrow’s meal.

“We’re happy that they are reopened back for the community, we are always here to support them too,” Mohr said.

Support the Grays are grateful for.

“Obviously last year made us realize how important it is to be there for others when things aren’t going well for them, it gave us a whole new perspective,” Stephanie Gray said.

The Rush will be serving its Thanksgiving meal starting at noon and will keep serving until the food is gone.