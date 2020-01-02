The Rush hoping to reopen in the spring after 2019 tornado damage

Many people in KELOLAND are hoping for a smoother year ahead after devastating weather dominated the headlines in 2019.

From blizzards, to flooding, to tornadoes, Mother Nature caused a lot of damage over the past 12 months. One of the biggest stories of the year happened in September when three EF2 tornadoes and strong winds hit Sioux Falls.

The Rush is one of several businesses that had to close its doors after that wild night of weather last year.

It’s hard to forget the images of the homes, businesses, and trees that stood in the path of the September tornadoes and powerful winds.

Alan Grey’s business, The Rush, is in Plaza 41 on 41st Street, one of the buildings that took a major hit.

“The tornado pulled the roof up and it let a lot of water come in,” The Rush Owner Alan Grey said.

Grey says his restaurant, bar, and casino had to be gutted.

“It’s kind of just left us in this process of trying to figure out where we’re going next,” Grey said.

Grey hopes to re-open in the same spot in April, but the timeline isn’t set in stone.

“There’s always snags along the way. Our contractors tell us it takes about a couple of months once we get rolling,” Grey said.

But the new year is ushering in new optimism for the business owner.

“Things haven’t gone the greatest for us in 2019, but I think giving us a fresh layout, new bar, new tables, new kitchen, some different things to help get a boost for a new year,” Grey said.

The Rush is just one of several business in Plaza 41 that suffered damage in the storm.

In a social media post in November, Pizza Ranch said it was hoping to reopen in July.