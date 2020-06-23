The Root Cellar now open near Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new convenience store is now open near Falls Park and the Levitt at the Falls.

The Root Cellar is in The Cascade at Falls Park building. For a small store, it features a variety of items from milk and eggs to grab and go lunch to sunscreen. Co-Owner Christian Kool says it’s a place with a hometown feel where you can grab your essentials.

“We couldn’t be happier being at the Cascade. It’s a great location and the residents are very excited for us to be here. We think they’ll come out,” Kool said.

The market is currently offering 10-percent off to all first responders, health care workers, seniors and Veterans.