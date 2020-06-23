The Root Cellar brings convenience store to The Cascade at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls has a brand new market. The Root Cellar is now open in The Cascade At Falls Park.

The convenience store has only been open a week but residents are already making it a part of their daily routine.

“I work downtown at the CNA building so this is really convenient to pick up lunch to go,” Garrett said.

Mary Garrett lives in an apartment nearby. She’s been wanting a store that carries grocery items.

“Been to New York and I know they have bodegas there. It reminded me of that. Just pick up what you need. For dinner even, if you’re missing an onion. They have an onion. Milk. They have milk. I love it,” Garrett said.

The market has several groups of customers it can draw from whether they’re coming off the street or living here at The Cascade.

“We got stuff for summer like pool inflatables and sunscreen and there’s plenty of beer and wine but also we have bread, eggs, milk, you know cheese,” Kool said.

Co-Owner Christian Kool says the store, which will be open daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., fills a big need in the area.

“A root cellar is basically just where people used to store their canned goods and their vegetables. It was a form of crop extension back when we didn’t have refrigeration or anything like that. It’s just kind of like, come in, grab your food. Grab your essentials and a hometown feeling while you’re at it,” Kool said.

The market is currently offering 10% off to all first responders, health care workers, seniors and Veterans.