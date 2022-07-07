SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A fundraiser for children’s cancer is bringing some famous actors and voice-over artists to Sioux Falls this weekend. One of them locked horns with a black rhino at the Great Plains Zoo Thursday.

Welsh actor Spencer Wilding is getting into character as he mugs for the camera at the Great Plains Zoo.

“Even if the camera wasn’t there, I just mess about. Especially if there are kids around me, I like to make them laugh,” Wilding said.

Wilding’s film credits include ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Doctor Who’ and he was ‘Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

“I’ve played many, many characters, but Darth Vader, he’s probably the most noisiest character on my resume. I played one of two actors that played it in Rogue One and he’s an awesome presence to feel. There’s a real presence to Darth Vader. WHOOH. You’ve been warned,” Wilding said.

While at the zoo, the Dark Side met the Black Rhino, Jubba.

“He loves bananas. He’s got a lovely lip there, he pulls it off your hand, he’s so gentle. Our dogs would take your hand off back home for a bit of fruit,” Wilding said.

The zoo staff gave Wilding the VIP treatment. V, as in Vader.

“My husband is a huge Star Wars fan. My daughter is a huge Star Wars fan, she’s actually in zoo camp right now today, so if we happen to cross paths with the zoo campers, I know we’re going to have some excited kiddos,” Great Plains Zoo Director of Public Relations Denise DePaolo said.

Wilding has a full itinerary while he’s in Sioux Falls. He’ll be at the Washington Pavilion on Saturday for the Voices Against Cancer benefit to raise money for children’s cancer research.

“Cancer affects every family out there. I’ve lost uncles, I’ve lost friends through it. I’m in a position where I can come over and help,” Wilding said.

The actor, who’s played iconic villains, has a special connection with kids. His celebrity and stature, he stands six-foot-eight, make him someone everybody can look up to.

The Voices Against Cancer benefit runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. People attending the event can also meet actor Giancarlo Esposito of ‘Breaking Bad’ fame. There will also be voiceover actors from ‘Scooby Doo’ and ‘Transformers.’