The road to Sturgis: Bikers stop at Wall Drug on the way to the rally

WALL, S.D. (KELO) – It’s day four of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and people taking in the event are making other stops as well. A lot of the bikers also visit Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Wall Drug.

Whether they were on their way to Sturgis or leaving to go home, there were many bikes parked out front of Wall Drug today.







For some bikers who visit the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally every year, it’s a tradition to also make a stop at Wall Drug.

“My husband gets ice cream, sits and we play in the pictures,” Diana McCormick and Gidget Odle, bikers from Ohio said.

“We have a lot of new people with us this year so we had to come to Wall Drug and the Badlands,” Dave Ritchie, a biker from Los Angeles said.

Decided to set up a time lapse video on my dash as I drove into Sturgis today. Plenty more motorcycles on the interstate than just these ones in the video! #KELONews pic.twitter.com/aQ2xNaY2tg — Lauren Soulek (@KELOLaurenS) August 9, 2021

Rick Hustead, the owner of Wall Drug, enjoys seeing the bikers return each summer.

“It’s our best ten days of the year. We love having the bikers stop, they’re in a good mood, they really enjoy our hot beef sandwich and they’re great customers,” Hustead said.

There are other popular stops outside of Sturgis in western South Dakota too.

“We’re going to the Badlands today because it’s not hot, it’s a little windy so. It’s really hot out there. We have our friend Jughead, he couldn’t make it with us so we’re taking him with us and taking pictures all over the place,” Odle said.

“We’re going to do Badlands today, we’ll stop at Rapid City and then back on Lazelle Street. We pretty much have scenic rides planned for every day. Tomorrow will be Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse and the wildlife route,” Ritchie said.

Any chance they get to ride their bikes, they’ll take.

“When you can ride in the Black Hills instead of on the freeways of L.A., way nicer,” Ritchie said.

The bikers I talked to came from California and Ohio, but on my drive out here I saw license plates from Mississippi, Alabama, Texas and Georgia so there’s plenty of people from all over the country here at the Rally.