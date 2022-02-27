SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gas prices have been on the rise over the past year. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to fuel more increases.

The average price for a for a gallon of gas in South Dakota is 3 dollars 42 cents.. a year ago it was about a dollar a gallon cheaper.

This weekend in some parts of California gas is selling for more than 5 dollars a gallon and at one station it was more than 6 dollars a gallon.

For this new mom, who is already facing a life challenge, the news of rising prices is not welcome.

sot- 37:07 “Like I was telling you, my son was born prematurely 4 weeks ago and I’ve been up at the hospital every day since and its something that’s been a concern because the way the truck eats gas.” 37:20

Patricia Rooks who also lives in Sioux Falls agrees.

“We gotta have gas right? We have got to get around and if you said it was going to be 5 dollars a gallon its going to be kind of crazy for everybody here.”

Tom- It’s 5 dollars out in California right now.

“Really that’s kind of steep, so you are looking at a hundred dollars to fill up your tank,” said Patricia.

Unfortunately, prices are expected to go higher.

That’s because Russia is one of the world’s top suppliers of oil.

“Because we don’t know how Russia will react to our sanctions will they react by turning off the tap for oil flowing into the global markets it’s doubtful, but they could and just that possibility has spooked the oil markets,” said Andy Gross of AAA.

But President Biden still has options, he could work with oil rich countries to ramp up production and he can release oil reserves from the national stockpile which could help stabilize prices.

We traditionally see an increase in prices as the summer driving season gets closer.

President Biden is warning American oil and gas companies not to exploit the conflict to raise prices for profit.