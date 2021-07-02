‘The Reminders’ perform for Boys and Girls Club of Sioux Falls ahead of Levitt performance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teens at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire got their own personal concert today.

“The Reminders” performed this afternoon for the Boys and Girls Clubs ahead of their concert tonight at the Levitt at the Falls. The band talked with the teens about their own experiences and using music as an expression of themselves.

“They use hip hop, soul, rap, roots music, all kinds of genres to basically speak to people’s truths and where they’re from and that’s what we were doing today with the kids,” Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson, said.

The opening act for tonight’s Levitt at the Falls is at 6:30 — “The Reminders” play at 7.

