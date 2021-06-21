The relevance of shopping local during Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon is offering up all kinds of discounts for its annual Prime Day, but some small businesses are offering their own deals to encourage you to buy local.

As people are busy clicking add to cart and checkout online Monday and Tuesday, you may want to consider shopping local. Some businesses in Downtown Sioux Falls even have deals of their own during Prime Day to help bring more customers in.

Nancy Savage owns Child’s Play Toys in Downtown Sioux Falls. She has a special deal for people shopping on her business’s website.

“We decided that we would, during COVID last year, take part in our own version of prime days,” she said. “We’re only doing it online. It’s nothing in store. Not everything is included that would be in our stores and so that’s one of those things where that’s why we’re doing it just online, and yeah, it’s been a big hit this morning. I woke up to orders coming in!”

Dick Murphy, owner of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts has had his family’s shop in Downtown Sioux Falls for 24 years. He says shopping local benefits the entire community.

“When you have a good sales tax base that can add to that through your government and the things that they do to make your community strong, whether it be adding more to the greenway or anything that the city finds is adding to the quality of life of where we live,” he said.

Mary Breedlove is in town visiting a friend. She spent some time downtown shopping today.

“Giving back is a huge part of small businesses,” she said. “I know that. I come from a long family of small business owners. My dad owned a store. My uncle has owned a store. I mean, I could go on and on about family members that have their own small businesses, and I know that giving back to the locals, and the schools and the communities is a huge part of owning a small business.”

Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary is actually giving back — the store is donating 15% of its sales through tomorrow night to The Transformation Project.