SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Driving through Sioux Falls, you’ll see many cars parked along the streets — making them easy targets for hit and runs.

While at the gym last Wednesday, something unexpected happened to Alexandria Centra’s car parked on the street. She became the victim of a hit and run.

“The car that hit me had pushed my car onto the curb, completely knocked my tire inside because it was up against the curb, and then he totaled the front, knocked that tire off and it was just awful,” Centra said.

Centra’s totaled car.

Centra’s car was totaled. And the person responsible still hasn’t been found.

“So, a part of their piece, it was a Ford F-150, and the Ford portion of the their end was taken by the police as evidence,” Centra said.

Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department says hit and runs are becoming more common.

“You get a lot of cars that are parked in residential areas and it just takes a moment of a driver to not pay attention and they side swipe a car,” Clemens said. “Sometimes they run into the back of the car. Sometimes it’s people that are impaired. Other times they’re not impaired; they just weren’t paying attention.”

He says finding the driver responsible is challenging.

“I’d say surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, they’re more and more common so if somebody’s able to capture that. That will help,” Clemens said. “Sometimes there are car pieces that are left behind from the suspect’s car and sometimes that aids in it. You know, it’s not always a slam dunk, though.”

“And I know you know that when you park your car on a street that is, I guess I didn’t even think about it, but that is something that could possibly happen,” Centra said. “And people are flying down these streets and there’s no street cameras. So when we see these shootings or we see car accidents or we see people getting side swiped, they aren’t held accountable because they can walk away from it with no street footage.”

If you have any information on who might’ve hit Centra’s car last Wednesday on East 19th Street, you can call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 or use the p-3 tips app.