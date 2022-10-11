RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A national bus driver shortage is hitting the Rapid City Area School District. In response, the school has adjusted by cancelling some routes for periods of time.

Bus drivers, like Scott Gunn and Sande Kerr, say this year has been busier than ever.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s all hands on deck, it’s all we can do to fill every spot and some days we don’t get it done,” Gunn said.

“Every day is a challenge when we come into work. Who is here, who is out, you just have to pitch in wherever you can. We have to remember we are all here for the kids trying to get them to school and you just go with it,” Kerr said.

This year, the Rapid City Area Schools are down about twelve bus drivers.

Coy Sasse, the Director of Business and Support Services, says because of the shortage, some bus routes are cancelled for two weeks in order for drivers to get to other parts of town.

“Which is not ideal for families but at least gives them an idea of what they are looking at and hopefully the ability to plan and do the best they can and arrange for transportation,” Sasse said.

Sasse says this is a temporary solution. The district is working tirelessly to get bus drivers trained and hired.

“We are trying the best we can to communicate with the people in our community and the best thing that people can do is get the word out and let them know the difficult situation we are in,” Sasse said.

“But the ultimate goal is the kids and getting them to school and getting them home safe. We have a great team here and it’s very rewarding,” Kerr said.

In some cases when the school district is down drivers because of illnesses or emergencies, the students on those routes will get excused tardies if needed.

Another option for students getting to school is Rapid-Transit’s Youth Ride Free Program.