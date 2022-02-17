RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters are called to everything from fires and medical emergencies, to accidents and even active shooters.

When an active shooter is on the run, an emergency crews’ number one priority is safety. But when someone is injured, the situation becomes more challenging.

“It’s important to keep practicing this because it’s a call that we do go on, on occasion. And just nationally we’re seeing more and more of this type of incident happen, so being prepared for things like this when they come about,” Lange said.

Thursday’s practice scenario includes an injured police officer, while another officer is trying to catch the shooter in another room.

That’s when the firefighters have to decide how to treat the victim while staying safe.

“My job was scene safety. So as they start to engage with the patient and paying attention to that, it’s my job to keep a wider focus on what’s going on around them,” Lange said..

Each firefighter is required to do 240 hours of training a year. However, this training, in particular, is not required.

“Everything that’s been going on over the last few years has made everyone on edge and we just want to be better prepared. Our stance is to always be prepared for the worst-case scenario and make sure you’re prepared for it,” Nick Carlson, Training Section Chief, said.

So that the community remains a safe place here in Rapid City.

The Fire Department started to do this training a couple of years ago after seeing an increase in violent crimes across the country and Rapid City.