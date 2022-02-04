RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — February is designated as American Heart Month. In response, the Rapid City Fire Department is promoting Cardiac Arrest Awareness.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest kills almost 1,000 people a day in the US. In Rapid City, Robert Rendon, the EMS Section Chief, says since the beginning of this year, the department has responded to over 80 of these calls.

“We want to bring the awareness to the public, specifically this month because it is Cardiac Awareness Month, but also every month because these things don’t just happen during this month,” Rendon said.

Nearly 60% of victims don’t get CPR until professional help arrives.

For every minute that passes before help gets on the scene, Sudden Cardiac Arrest survival decreases by about 7%

And you can help by downloading the PulsePoint App, which notifies people who know CPR that can help in an emergency.

“Not often can you say that an app can save a life but this app, that’s exactly what it’s designed to do. To engage our community in responding to a sudden cardiac arrest in a public place in order to give early access to CPR,” Chief Culberson said.

Chief Jason Culberson says if you see someone who could be experiencing cardiac arrest. Call 911, have someone get an AED and start CPR.

“It’s important for the community to become more heart aware and that’s why we are pushing this. Is to make sure that our community is happy, healthy and safe,” Chief Culberson said.

The Rapid City Fire Department urges the community to get certified in CPR. It could potentially save someone’s life.