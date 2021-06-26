The rain didn’t stop Pride celebrations in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday is Pride day in Sioux Falls, and rainbows are all over downtown. The rain didn’t stop Sioux Falls Pride from flying their colors.

The day started with a parade down Philips Avenue. This was their second Pride Parade; the first was in 2019.

The Pride Festival followed the parade. Since the festival has grown, it was moved to the Cherapa Place parking lot from Terrace Park. The downtown lot was filled with food, rainbows and over 50 vendors.

“It gives me goosebumps, just the chills,” Matt Newfield, president of Sioux Falls Pride said. “It’s amazing to see this many people out on a kind of rainy day and crappy day like this, it’s amazing to see. The parade was a better turn out than it was two years ago despite the rain, so it’s just, it’s amazing.”

Besides a small gathering in front of city hall last year, there weren’t any Pride celebrations because of COVID-19. Newfield says they were expecting a big crowd this year because of that.