SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures begin to tumble, the race is on to winterize everything from boats to campers to sprinkler systems.

With overnight temperatures suddenly slipping into the teens, it’s easy to see who’s still watering their lawn.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“So we’re attempting to warm things up today,” D&K Lawn Care Owner Dan Pyle said.

D&K Lawn Care in Sioux Falls is winterizing sprinkler systems and the weather is doing workers no favors.

“It’s taking way longer to do the same job. What would take ten minutes is taking 45 minutes,” Pyle said.

Delaying service can lead to frozen pipes and a headache for the homeowner.

“We’ll be able to come back in a day or two, let it thaw out, hopefully, it won’t break but at this point, you don’t really want to apply heat to PVC,” Pyle said.

“I learned a lesson several years ago. I did not have my sprinkler blown out and I had a cracked pipe,” Sioux Falls homeowner Rick Backer said.

A costly mistake for Sioux Falls resident Rick Backer.

“Plumber came over and it cost me more than it did to have my sprinkler system blown out,” Backer said.

This year, Backer waited until last week to have his system winterized for the benefit of his yard.

“They put a winterizer on my yard so I like to get that soaked in before they turn it off,” Backer said.

And when winter arrives early…

“Contact somebody that can walk you through the process,” Pyle said.

Next on Backer’s to-do list, prepare the snowblower.

“Mother Nature’s coming right around the corner and I want to be prepared for that. One year I got stuck without my snowblower being ready and it wasn’t fun,” Backer said.

Pyle will wait for temperatures to warm and pipes to thaw later this week before winterizing a handful of homes in Sioux Falls.