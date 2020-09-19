‘The Race to End Human Trafficking’ brings runners to Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – The third annual Race to End Human Trafficking got people up early Saturday morning in Dell Rapids for some exercise.

Brandon and Marlana Wenzel, pastors at Quest Church in Dell Rapids, have directed the race each year. The event raises money for Freedom’s Journey in Rapid City and Call to Freedom in Sioux Falls. Both of those organizations work to raise awareness about human trafficking and help survivors.

“We really want to bring awareness, especially in South Dakota, where human trafficking is a big deal. We’ve got a bunch of major interstates. We’ve got, actually, side roads that run all the way from Canada down to Mexico, which are often used for people being transported. So we just believe the more we can bring awareness to it, the more as people are in their communities and they see something that might be a little bit off or they know someone who might be struggling, now they know to look for those things. And they know researches that they can go to in order to help those women get out of those situations,” organizer Brandon Wenzel said.

The Wenzels say in their first year they had about 30 participants and this year that number has doubled.