“The Race” at Huset’s Speedway has been cancelled

“The Race” that was slated to start next week at Huset’s Speedway has been cancelled according to their website.

The press release says that they were unable to secure the minimum amount of participants to hold the event.

Now, the track is back on the market at a reduced price of just over $7 million, $2 million less than the original asking price.

If the track doesn’t find a new owner, a live auction will be held on Thursday May 7 at 1 p.m. in Brandon at Huset’s Speedway. The auction will be held not to sell off the land, track and business, but to sell off assets at the track.