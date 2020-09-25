The push for a concrete skatepark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over the past few years, the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association has been fundraising for a concrete skatepark. This weekend, they’re hoping to make a big impression by bringing the skate community together to show their support.

Skateboarder Layton Juel is always pushing himself to improve.

“It’s real hard. I’ve been trying to drop-in here probably like… three weeks. I still haven’t gotten it yet, but I’ll keep trying,” Juel said.

He spends most of his time at Drake Springs Skate Park with his friends.

“It makes me feel free – my boredom and stuff, it helps with that,” Juel said.

He’s also one of many skaters in the Sioux Falls area pushing for a concrete skatepark.

“I think there would be less accidents and stuff; the boards slide real easy of the half-pipe over there,” Juel said.

“A concrete skatepark just allows you a lot more versatility that a lot more materials do and a lot more longevity,” President of the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association Walter Portz said.

Portz and his team have been working to raise money to build the park across the street.

This is a current model of the proposed park they have designed:

Courtesy: Sioux Falls Skatepark Association

“When you consider year-round their usage, their one of the more used parks in a typical city – a good skatepark is. So we really just want to articulate that,” Portz said.

Sunday, they’re inviting all skaters from the community to gather together at Drake Springs to show their strength in numbers.

“There are several hundreds of skateboarders in Sioux Falls, or several hundreds of users of skateparks, I should say,” Portz said.

“Everybody’s real open and If you fall, everybody asks if you’re ok,” Juel said.

Portz says he’s hoping the park will create more accessibility. But, like practicing any new trick, it’s going to take a strong push and some patience.

“Sioux Falls has always had a vibrant, underground skateboarding scene. It definitely needs to be nurtured,” Portz said.

“It’s going to be awesome. There’s a lot of people out here,” Juel said.

On Sunday, they’ll be creating a time-lapse video featuring all skaters who show up. It goes from 10 AM to 7PM.

They will present the video as a part of their Community Appeal to the city in November, 2021.

If you would like to donate to the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association you can visit their Facebook page.