The public cannot bring concealed weapons in the Custer County Courthouse for the next 6 months, at least

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — If you go to the Custer County Courthouse, you’ll need to leave your gun at home… at least until July. The decision comes two months after an ordinance allowing concealed weapons in the courthouse, led to judges taking their hearings elsewhere.

Dozens of people gathered at today’s Custer County Commission meeting to have their voices heard.

“I’m very happy the county commissioners have raised this point and I’m happy to support their decision to have concealed weapons in the courthouse and I’m glad that they are going to take a little more time to think about it and bring it up again in July,” Baumann said.

Patrick Baumann is a 3rd generation resident in Custer. He hopes the commission will decide to follow through with the ordinance allowing concealed weapons in the courthouse, but not the courtrooms.

“I do support the council resolution. I do not agree with the points brought up by the judges and the judicial system in South Dakota,” Patrick Baumann, resident in Custer, said.

For the next 6 months, the public will not be allowed to bring concealed weapons into the courthouse. Custer County judges have not decided whether to come back in the meantime.

“There were some unanswered questions on expense. And some of the things that the Sheriff and the State’s Attorney were going to have to do that would inconvenience them and the commission felt while we address the issues, we need to go back to our normal situation,” Jim Lintz, Custer County Chairman, said.

Because of that, Chairman Jim Lintz and the other commissioners decided to look over the facts for the next 6 months.

“We need to do some actual research on what the full implications of this are,” Lintz said.

The next meeting to revisit the decision to bear arms in the courthouse will be Wednesday July 28th.

Custer County employees are allowed to have concealed weapons in the courthouse. However, Chairman Lintz says the commissioners are looking into rules that require certain criteria for that to happen.