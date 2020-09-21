The Pride of the Dakotas set for Saturday concert at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With no football games at South Dakota State this fall, marching band fans haven’t been getting their fix of The Pride of the Dakotas.

That will change this Saturday night as The Pride is hosting a concert at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The band is made up of 225 members who have been working hard to put together public performances. They are hoping the stadium will allow for social distancing during the pandemic.

“It’s going to be open to family and friends of Pride members but we are going to livestream it. So we’ll be able to share it with the folks who aren’t going to be able to be there,” Kessler said.

In addition to Saturday, The Pride is also splitting into four different groups to play four public performances at SDSU this October. For more information on that and a link to Saturday’s livestream, click here.