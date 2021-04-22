The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band selected for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s an exciting day for The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band. Members of SDSU’s band found out Thursday night that they have been selected to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022.

This will be the pride’s first time marching in the parade.

“I know all of us are very excited to be performing in this huge parade, we knew that we were going to be going on a big trip, not knowing where exactly, but we are definitely looking forward to next fall,” freshman, Anna Olson said.

“I wasn’t really sure what the announcement was going to be, but when we found out we were going to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade I was like ‘yes!,” freshman, Haley Dahl said.

To be selected for the parade, bands send in video of their performances.

“Also letters of recommendation from band directors around the country really, we solicited letters from people who are aware of our program, who had seen us march, band directors who had had bands march in Macy’s, wrote letters on our behalf,” director of athletic bands, Kevin Kessler said.

Wesley Whatley, who is the creative producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade says they received over 100 applications.

“And we selected only nine, and only three of those nine were college or university level,” creative producer, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wesley Whatley said. “They go out there and they pump up the crowd, they are there to support the team, and our committee, we were talking about it, that’s the kind of band program that will know how to excite a crowd.”

Now these band members are looking forward to showcasing their hard work on Thanksgiving Day.

“Definitely looking forward to performing, just getting out in front of millions of people is life changing and very exciting,” Olson said.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade also kicked off fundraising for the band tonight with a $10,000 donation.