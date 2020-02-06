The Presentation Sisters preparing for their annual retreat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Presentation Sisters will once again be holding their Sioux Falls Women’s Lenten Retreat. This year’s theme is ‘created for kindness, inspired by hope,’ Every year a speaker is brought in. This year’s speaker will be Nicole Phillips.

“My goal is to absolutely inspire hope into every single woman that is in that room. I want them to leave refreshed, renewed, and just with this great perspective that life is good, and there is hope,” Phillips said.

This year’s retreat will be at St. Mary’s Church in Sioux Falls on Saturday morning on February 22 from 9:30 to 12:30, with registration at 9:00.

The cost is $15 and open to all ages. You can also register beforehand either online or by calling.