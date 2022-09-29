SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A community theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is set to start its new season of shows.

The Premiere Playhouse opens its 20th season Thursday night with Young Frankenstein.

“You’re going to laugh a lot, you’re going to be spooked out just a little bit, you’re going to enjoy a lot of song and dance, and you’re going to see some cool, exciting technical elements,” Premiere Playhouse Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes said.

“So this was actually the first show that I ever did as an actor when I was in college,” Young Frankenstein Choreographer Rachel Smith said.

Smith is the show’s choreographer and says it features an array of dance styles.

“I remember the first rehearsal they talked about their biggest fears and a lot of them it was the choreography and the dance numbers, and so to see them do it now with so much confidence it’s exciting that the audience will get to see that as well,” Smith said.

Young Frankenstein is 2.5 hours long but everyone associated with the production spends hundreds of hours preparing for opening night.

“You have rehearsal from 6:00 to 10:00, but it’s practicing before that, it’s practicing after that,” Smith said.

“We’re working with our actors for about 7-9 weeks depending on the show. This one was about eight weeks just staging it, so doing choreography, learning the music, going through all the scenes learning their staging,” Mayes said.

Young Frankenstein is the first of five productions at The Premiere Playhouse between now and June.

“This season we are doing a bunch of what I call familiar titles done in an unfamiliar way,” Mayes said.

A Christmas Carol hits the stage in December, followed by The Premiere Premieres, Cinderella, and Grease. Whatever the show, there’s nothing quite like opening night.

“It creates the buzz for each production within the community, so the minute it’s open people have thoughts and opinions that they want to share with their friends and family, most of them good, and then more will want to come join us,” Mayes said.

Young Frankenstein opens Thursday at 7 at the Orpheum Theatre and will be performed 10 times between now and Sunday, Oct. 9.