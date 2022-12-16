SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A classic holiday tale is set to return to the stage in Sioux Falls.

The Orpheum Theater is abuzz with activity in the hours leading up to the premier of “A Christmas Carol.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes says the show is large-scale and a huge undertaking.

“Now that we’re in the theater, we’re spending our time layering in these different elements. Right now we’re finishing getting the set together, we’re also focusing our lights, getting the sound all leveled out, and everything like that, so it’s kind of a crazy week but also the most exciting week as we work toward opening night,” Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes said.

“A Christmas Carol” and its cast of more than 50 local actors opens Saturday and includes eleven shows during its 14-day run.

“We have a lot of returning cast members that are very strong and a whole lot of new energy too, so if you’ve seen the show before it might be familiar to you but there will also be a whole lot of surprising elements to it as well,” Mayes said.

“There’s humor, there’s pathos, there’s singing, there’s dancing, it’s going to be a fun show for the entire family,” local actor Tom Roberts said.

Tom Roberts returns for his second run as Ebenezer Scrooge.

“We get to see old miserly Scrooge transform into a light-hearted, loving fellow with the help of so many other characters that he encounters throughout the story,” Tom Roberts said.

With extensive costumes, sets, and special effects work on the production started long before the Christmas season arrived.

“It is a lot of work, but it’s gratifying work, it’s creative work. I think that’s why people like to get involved with community theater, there’s a real sense of camaraderie and friendship,” Roberts said.

Roberts and company had two months of rehearsals to build those relationships.

“A pretty intensive schedule but also very necessary for a show of this caliber,” Mayes said.

“A Christmas Carol” runs Saturday through December 30th at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls.