The PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls Arena preparing for weekend events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The PREMIER Center and Sioux Falls Arena are gearing up for a busy weekend, including professional bull riding.

Crews are currently transforming the PREMIER Center into a rodeo venue for the PBR Invitational. The three-day event starts Friday and is expected to draw about 5,000 fans per show.

The Sioux Falls Arena is also hosting a “Salute 2 Frontline Workers” concert on Saturday. PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson says his staff is up for the challenge.

“We’re a little short on staff. The pandemic has done that to us, but we have it worked out where we’ll get this event, the PBR, open and we’ll shift some staff down there. It doesn’t take much staff to open and run that building as it does this one,” Krewson said.

The PREMIER Center is looking to hire more staff. They’re hosting a job fair next Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Convention Center.